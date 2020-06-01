Alice Mae (Lind) Rathje of Gresham died on Friday, May 29, 2020 in York at the age of 91.
Alice Mae was born April 2, 1929 to George and Eva (Harbert) Lind on a farm west of Benedict. She attended Benedict Public School, graduating in 1947. Following high school, she worked in Illinois returning to York, where she worked for the Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Company. She also attended York College.
On Jan. 16, 1959 she was united in marriage to Everett Rathje at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Gresham. To this union, two children were born, Clay and Kathleen. She and Everett resided on the farm until she moved to the York Hearthstone in 2014.
Alice Mae was an amazing seamstress. Her work was intricate and detailed and every seam aligned perfectly. She was a fantastic cook. Whether she was making a peach pie or canning peaches, her work was beautiful and a demonstration of her love.
Alice Mae loved to travel and enjoyed many trips through the York Fun Club. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 13 in Gresham and felt privileged to volunteer more than 300 hours at the Veterans Hospital in Lincoln. She was a former 4-H club leader, volunteer at the Gresham Public Library and a recipient of a service award from the York County Extension Service.
Alice Mae loved her children and grandchildren deeply. Her family says, “she will be missed for always holding our hands and never parting without telling each one of us ‘I love you.’”
Alice Mae is survived by her son, Clay (special friend Robyn Moser) of Gresham; daughter, Kathleen Zumpfe (Larry) of Friend; three grandchildren, Morgan of Baltimore, Md., Cody and Madison of Friend; two sisters-in-law, Donna Rathje and Dama Lind of York; nieces and nephews.
Alice Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Everett; parents; brothers, George and Julian; and sister Grace.
Private family graveside services will be held in the St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Gresham. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
