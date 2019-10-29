Alicia Ann Rhodes (Walker), age 71, of Geneva, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019 in Hastings.
She was born on Oct. 17, 1948 at York General Hospital in York to Francis and Maxine (Franzen) Walker. She attended Country School and graduated from Geneva High School.
Alicia worked as a caregiver as a home health nurse for many years and also worked at the Fillmore County Hospital. On Oct. 9, 1970 Alicia was united in marriage to Alvin Rhodes. Two sons were brought into this marriage Tim and Rich Rhodes, both of Sterling, Colo. Alicia and Alvin were blessed with two son’s Michael and Brian Rhodes.
Alicia enjoyed spending time with her grandson Michael Rhodes and her dear friends Debbie, Mary and Nadine. Alicia also enjoyed reading books, watching cooking shows and collecting recipes.
Alicia is survived by her son Brian (Staci) Rhodes of Sterling, Colo.; grandson, Michael Rhodes and step-grandson, Brennen Welsh of Sterling, Colo.; granddaughter, Kallyn Withrow of Boulder, Colo.; brothers, Dwain (Linda) Walker of Whiting, Iowa, Randy (Kathy) Walker of Fairmont, Mark (Brenda) Walker of Beaver Crossing; sister, Brenda Walker of Lincoln; numerous nieces and nephews and cousin, Francis Schropfer of Geneva.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Shirley Walker and son, Michael. A graveside service will be held on Nov. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Geneva Public Cemetery, located at 167 South 10th Street in Geneva.
