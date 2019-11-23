Allan D. Mack, age 82 of McCool Junction, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Lincoln.
He was born Sept.14, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio to Hubert and Irma Mack. Allan’s first loves were God and serving his country. He served his country as a member of the United States Navy from Jan. 3, 1955 to Sept. 23, 1958. For most of his working career, Allan was an over the road truck driver. Allan was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in McCool, serving on the church council. On Nov. 11, 1977, he was united in marriage to Jeanette Bardonex in York.
As time went on, Allan became a para professional and school bus driver for McCool Junction Public Schools. He enjoyed fishing, reading, and watching television. Allan was friendly and outgoing and never met a stranger. He also loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Jeanette of McCool Jct.; stepson, Jim (Sandy) Scheerer of Chesterfield, Va.; stepdaughter, Janine Scheerer-Hamm of McCool Jct.; sons, Allan “Bud” (Sandy) Mack of Geneva, Ohio, and Jason Mack of Nevada; daughters, Debora Quinn, Gail (Randy) Brooks and Cheryl (Michael) Kinney, all of Geneva, Ohio; 22 grandchildren including Josh Scheerer of Charlotte, N.C., Ashley (Ben) Alps of Jacksonville, Fla., Allan (Matia) Scheerer-Hamm, Jonathon Scheerer-Hamm and Tori Scheerer-Hamm, Rich Jones and Megan Zauha all of McCool Junction; 23 great-grandchildren; four brothers and five sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Billie; brother, Bill (Renee) Mack; sister-in-law, Nancy and granddaughter, Randi Jo Brooks.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, McCool Junction. Burial with military honors will follow at McCool Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Visitation will be held from 1 – 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. that same evening at the mortuary in York.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
