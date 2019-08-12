Alyce Kay Suhr, 80, died on Aug. 9, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
She was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Holdrege, to John and Hilda O’Bryon Straatmann. She was adopted in 1945 by Julius Albert and Ruth Schellenberg and was raised in Lincoln.
She was a resident of Canon City, Colo., at the time of her death.
She attended Lincoln Northeast High School. She married Robert Bergantzel of Seward. Two children were born to this union: Rosemarie Davis of Santa Fe, N.M., and Ronald Bergantzel of Milaca, Minn. They later divorced.
She married Homer Suhr on Oct. 10, 1960. They had four daughters: Vicky Picha of Canon City, Colo.; Rhonda Harris of Lincoln; Peggy (Mike) Heger of Randolph; and Crystal (Alan) Pugh of Bellevue.
She is survived by her children; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Swan-Law Funeral Directors in Pueblo, Colo., with burial in Fairmont at a later date.