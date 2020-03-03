Arlene I. Cohagan, 83, of Kearney, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Kearney.
She was born on June 28, 1936 in Omaha to Fermin and Josephine (Bax) Krause. Arlene attended school in Geneva. On March 23, 1956, she married Virgil L. Cohagan at the United Methodist Church in Geneva. She traveled to many places following Virgil who was in the United States Army for 22 years. They lived in numerous places over the years; Grand Island, York, Johnson Lake, Elm Creek and finally resided in Kearney. Arlene had worked at the Hilltop Café in Geneva, Grand Island Ordinance Base in Grand Island, Deluxe Cleaners in York and West Company in Kearney. She was currently a Sales Representative for Avon Sales, which she did for 20 years. Arlene loved making craft items, crocheting and doing Diamond paintings. She loved watching all the Finches, Orioles and the flowers they had planted.
She is survived by her husband, Virgil; daughter, Deb (Bob) Orlando of Bradshaw; son, Kevin (Katrina) Cohagan of Loveland, Colo.; granddaughter, Deanna Orlando of Grand Island; grandsons, Stacey Orlando of Henderson, Kurt Cohagan of Illinois and Matthew Cohagan of Loveland, Colo.; great-granddaughter, Elli (Tyler) Valish of David City; great-grandsons, Conner Johnson of Duncan, Trenton Orlando of Henderson and a great-great-grandson, Braxton Johnson of David City. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Krause of Geneva; brother-in-law, Duane Nienhueser of York; brother and sister-in-law, Marlan (Nancy) Cohagan of McCool Junction; sister and brother-in-law, Karen (Larry) Doran of Branson, Mo.; sister-in-law, Loree Irmer of Russellville, Ark. and many nephews and nieces. She will also be greatly missed by all of her Avon clients she had over the 20 years, which she truly enjoyed each one.
Arlene was preceeded in death by her sons, Larry D. Cohagan and Kent F. Cohagan; parents, Fermin and Josephine Krause; siblings, brothers, Melvin Krause and Lolan Krause, sister, Erma Hurst and her twin sister, Darlene Nienhueser. Arlene was the last sibling of her family.
A Funeral Service for Arlene will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Geneva with Kim Dunker presiding.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva, Nebraska.
Graveside Services will be conducted following the funeral service at the Geneva Public Cemetery in Geneva, Nebraska.
Memorials are to be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.
Visit www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
