Arlene Ella Monnier, age 67, died peacefully in her home, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Arlene was born May 13, 1952, to Leo and Emma (Buller) Monnier in York where she grew up.
She is survived by her two sisters, Elaine Monnier and Sharon (Don) Nunnenkamp; her four nieces and nephews, Tracy (Lori) Nunnenkamp, Stacy (Perry) Siebert, Joshua Griffin, Kitra (Kian Dempsey) Monnier; six great-nieces and nephews, Kasey (Mitchell) Huebert, Kurtis Siebert, Kori Siebert, Emily, Zachary and Kaley Nunnenkamp; also many great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Arlene had a love for animals. Over the years, she cared for squirrel monkeys, a small herd of Angora goats, African parrots, many parakeets, cockatiels, finches, and more. She also cared for a potbellied pig, many dogs, cats and even a skunk. She was always willing to help people and animals alike.
Arlene also had a passion for writing. She had been a member of the Writers Guild and wrote numerous novels and screen plays. She enjoyed science fiction and had a flair for details in her creative works.
Arlene enjoyed life with her animals and visits from family and friends. Though she wasn’t outgoing, she was always up for a good debate over politics and never had a problem sharing her opinion. She was friendly to everyone and would always greet you with a smile and inquire how you were. Arlene was loved and will be missed.
A cremation memorial will be held for immediate family at a later date.
Condolences can be posted at www.aspenaftercare.com under the obituary link.
