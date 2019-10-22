Barbara (Barth) Abbott, age 88 of York, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at her home.
She was born June 18, 1931 in Strang to Lewis C. and Grace (Strine) Trapp. She attended York Public Schools from K-12, graduating with the “49’rs.” She was a member of the York High “Pepper Shakers,” known now as the York Dukettes and was part of the yearbook staff. She was a talented artist. She and her sister Beverly did all of the artwork for their senior yearbook. She has been active in helping organize every class reunion. Upon graduation, Barbara began her career in York as Deputy County Clerk, and then served as Clerk from 1951-1971. She returned for many years as an election volunteer. She also held positions at Wochner Insurance, Farmers Home Administration and the York News-Times in her “retirement.”
On Jan. 23, 2006, Barbara married Elden “Verne” Abbott of York where they continued to reside until her death. She was an avid bowler, loved her flower and vegetable gardens, canning, playing pool and animals. She was a card enthusiast; especially bridge, cribbage and pitch. She crocheted and knitted many afghans for her friends and family. She loved camping and puzzles with Verne, crosswords and Scrabble and especially spending time with all of her family.
She will be missed by her loving husband, Verne of York; daughter, Jaimie Coffey; granddaughter, Devin Coffey, Devin’s fiancé Terence Jonak, and grandson, Levi Coffey all of Geneva; step-children, Clayton (Patty) Abbott of Kenner, La., Sharon (Steve) Foster of York, Audry Smith of Tekemah, Peggy (Rick) Gay of Castana, Iowa, and Sterling (Staci) Abbott of McCool Jct.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Lloyd (Bonnie) Abbott of Marquette; sisters-in-law, Lois (Richard) Gruver of Springfield, Mo. and Ruth Abbott of Mount Vernon, Wash.; nieces and nephews, Linda (Tom) Abraham of Omaha, Robert (Jenny) Reemts of Gig Harbor, Wash., Leslie Reemts of Kimball; eight step-grandchildren; ten step-great-grandchildren; several great-nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, James Barth; twin sister, Beverly Reemts and brother-in-law, Les Reemts.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Metz Chapel, York. Interment will be later that afternoon 1:30 p.m., at the Overton Cemetery in Overton. Visitation will be from 4 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, with her family greeting friends and neighbors from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday evening at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet.
Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
