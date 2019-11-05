Barbara E. Roush, age 83 of York, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at York.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1936 to Henry C. and Bessie M. (Peal) Clark at Nashville, Tenn. On Aug. 26, 1956, she was united in marriage to Robert Gene Roush at Clinton, Iowa. Barbara was very active with her husband in the Church of Christ. She was very dedicated to her family.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Clark (Sue) Roush of York; daughter, Karen (Doug) Kostowski of Miami, Fla.; grandchildren: Matthew (Renee) Roush of Firestone, Colo., Mitchell (Marissa) Roush of York and Darren (Nicole) Cloud of Miami, Fla. and great-grandchildren: Liam and Leni Cloud of Miami and Sophia Roush of York.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and brothers, Clayburn and Oscar.
In following Barbara’s wishes, she has been cremated. Private family services. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
