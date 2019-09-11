Beth Andreasen, age 88, of Aurora, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Memorial Hospital to be with her Lord and Savior.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kronborg. Rev. Ricardo Riqueza will officiate. Interment will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the St. John’s Ladies Aide. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at http://www.higbymortuary.com.
Beth Elaine (Bowlby) (Nielsen) Andreasen was born May 25, 1931 to Fern (Lytle) and Leo E. Bowlby in Garfield County.
Beth was born as a preemie at a time when many preemies did not survive. Her parents placed her in a shoe box and kept her by the stove for warmth and she thrived. She attended grade school in rural Garfield County. Beth attended her freshman year of high school in Burwell. That year she stayed with her Great Uncle DT and Aunt Lidia Price Monday through Friday so she could attend school because her folks lived about 20 miles from town. In 1945 after World War II, her parents and family moved to Pueblo, Colo. and she attended her sophomore year. Her parent’s purchased the café in Hordville in October 1946 and they moved back to Nebraska. Beth attended Hordville High School and graduated in 1949. After graduation she waited tables in Central City.
Beth married Gordon Nielsen in the spring of 1950 and they lived in Central City until the spring of 1956, when they moved to Oregon with their two daughters, Rosanna and Christine. In 1957 they moved to Manteca, Calif., where their son, Jeffery Nielsen was born. While in California, Beth worked in a cannery. Beth and her husband, Gordon, were active in the Lutheran Church and the Police Auxiliary in Manteca. Gordon passed away in December of 1967.
In 1969, Beth moved back to Hordville with daughter, Christine and son, Jeffery Nielsen.
In 1974, Beth married Harold Andreason. They lived north of Kronborg and later moved to a farm north and east of Hampton. While there she worked in York with residents for the Martin Luther Home. After Harold passed in 2007, she moved to Aurora.
Beth was very active in quilting at her church for Lutheran World relief at Kronborg, and with the women’s group and anything else needed at the church. She was a part of the Women’s American Legion Auxiliary in Hampton. Beth volunteered at the Senior Center library in Aurora organizing the books. She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener. And we all greatly enjoyed her cooking!
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; step-son, Randall Andreasen; grandson, Joe Lamprecht and step-grandson, Doug Mason.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Rosanna (Roger) Schreiner of Seward, Christine (Tim) Lamprecht of Aurora and Jeff (Marti) Nielsen of Aurora; step-daughter, Leah (Dick) White of Brenham, Texas; step-daughter-in-law, Penny Andreasen of Round Up, Mont.; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and three sisters, Garnett Carlson of Modesto, Calif., Mildred (Larry) Nadeau of Aurora and Luana (Bud) Wall of Lincoln.
