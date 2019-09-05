Betty Elaine (Thelander) Nielsen, 93, of Stromsburg, died Sept. 3, 2019 at the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept.7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Brenda Pfeifly officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dubas Funeral Home in Stromsburg. Interment will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1926 on a farm northwest of Swede Home to Henry and Amanda (Gestrine) Thelander. When she was three weeks old, the family moved to a three-room sodhouse by Arcadia, Nebraska until she was 5 years old. She attended school at District 62, High Prairie High School. She married Clarence Nielsen on Feb. 2, 1947 in Calvary Lutheran Swede Home Church. Together they lived on a farm two miles west of Stromsburg until the fall of 2009, when they moved to the Park Villa apartments in Stromsburg. She was a devoted farm wife and mother of four boys. She and Clarence celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017. Family was very important to her and she enjoyed entertaining friends and family members on the Nielsen family farm. She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Stromsburg.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence, who passed away Sept. 28, 2017; parents, Henry and Amanda Thelander; brothers, Earl and Dean Thelander; sisters, Wanda Ahlquist and Darlene Gordon, and daughter-in-law, Debra (Gruber) Nielsen.
Betty is survived by her four sons, Lewellen Nielsen and Carolyn of Stromsburg, Bryce Nielsen and Janet of Stromsburg, Barry Nielsen and Renae of Stromsburg and Lance Nielsen and Victor of Lincoln; eight grandchildren, Lacey Faris and Matt of Wahoo, Chase Nielsen and Tiffany of Fort Collins, Colo., Brandon Nielsen and Becky of Shelby, Dallas Nielsen and Cassandra of Greeley, Colo., Dillon Nielsen and Nicole Davis of Polk, Carmen and Greg Braasch of Omaha, Kevin Walford of Omaha, Tara and Chris Wieseman of Norfolk and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Jean Twarling of Lincoln and two brothers, Darwin Thelander and Kathy of Arkansas and Doyle Thelander of Lincoln, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg have been entrusted with arrangements. dubasfuneralhome.com.
