Betty Jane Harling, age 93 of York, died at her home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
She was born Aug. 21, 1926 in Captina, West Virginia to John and Lottie (Knoldge) Landers. She spent the first twenty-eight years of her life in those hills she called home. On Aug. 9, 1954, she married Glen Harling from Nebraska, a career man in the USAF. She took her five children and left those hills, to travel the country and the world. With her husband and children, they started out for a new life. Glen retired from the military in 1957. After a short search of where they really wanted to be, they came to his home state of Nebraska in 1959, where they remained, until both Glen and Betty Jane passed away. They settled in York in 1967 to make it their final stop.
Betty was a long-time member of York Town Navy Mother’s being Commander at various times at the local and state level. Also, a charter member of the York Eagles Club, she was involved in the ladies auxiliary at multiple levels.
Betty spent her working life doing multiple things, the number one being an awesome mother and friend to her five children, and all those children that followed, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was “Granny Great” to so many of them.
She is survived by four children: Nancy (Vern) Dumond of Little Rock, Ark., Stella Mitchell of Orchard, Colo., Janice; twelve grandchildren: Cindy (Eddy) Adams of Arkansas, Sidney (Donna) Dumond of Arkansas, Terri Mitchell of Colorado, Glenda Hard of Colorado, Laurie Smith of Texas, Christine Dawson of Colorado, Will (Linnea) Williamsen of York, Jennifer (Randy) Breiner of York, Jill (Jeff) Gocke of York, Wesley Williamsen of York and Jessica (Rodney) Meade of Missouri. She also is survived by 24 great-grandchildren and 28 great-great-grandchildren, and siblings, Barbara Himmelsbach and Charles Landers, both of Iowa.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Gwendolyn Williamsen; a nephew she raised, Larry Landers; son-in-law, Thomas Mitchell; three grandsons, James Burnett, Louis and Lee Manire and two great-grandsons, Andre’ Manire and Landyn Breiner, along with several siblings.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Metz Chapel, York. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday, with family greeting friends that evening from 6-8 p.m. at the mortuary.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.