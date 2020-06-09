Surrounded by her children, our beloved mom, grandma and great-grandma Betty Lou (Peterson) Thompson peacefully went home to be with Jesus on May 30, 2020 at the age of 81.
She will be forever cherished and remembered by her children, Teresa and Larry Kemp, Alice Newman and Robert and Mary Thompson; fifteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Betty will be missed by her sisters, Beverly Jacobsen of Fairmont and Doris Dahl of Crow Nest, Australia as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Betty is predeceased by her husband, Tommie; her parents, Georgia and Matthew Peterson; her brother and sister-in-law, Bud and Delores Peterson and her niece, Lori Peterson.
Betty was born in Omaha on July 2, 1938. She graduated in 1956 from York High School in York. On Aug. 19, 1957 she married Tommie Lee Thompson, a military man and her true love. She worked as a dental assistant and receptionist for many years for Dr. Davis in Wichita Falls, Texas. Betty then changed her career and worked for Wichita Falls ISD at Old High in the counselor’s office and Denver alternative school until she retired. Betty and Tommie enjoyed 51 years of fishing, playing the slots, camping and traveling together. They are now back together, spending their time as one.
Nothing made her more proud than being there for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had a smile on her face at every family gathering, birthday party and celebrations. These were her happy places anytime she could be with her family. Her favorite pastime was going to her great-grandson’s baseball games.
Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church in Conroe, Texas. She was a part of the New Passages Sunday School Class. Betty was ever calm and serene in her Christian faith.
A celebration of Betty’s life was held with visitation and services on June 3, 2020 at Cashners Funeral Home at 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Texas.
