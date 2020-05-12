Beverly Jean (Donaho) Broadwell, age 83, of York was welcomed into the arms of her Lord on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020 in Lincoln.
She was born in Benedict on Aug. 19, 1936 to Maurice and Aliene Donaho. She lived most of her life in York. During WWII when her father was in the Army, Beverly, her sister Bonnie and her mother traveled around the US following her father from Army camp to Army camp. She had many fond memories of those years, only having fun and not realizing the seriousness of the circumstances. When her father was deployed to Europe, Beverly, her sister Bonnie and her mother returned to York where she spent the rest of her life.
She graduated from York High School in 1954 and attended Nebraska Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Omaha earning an RN degree. In 1956, she was married to James Broadwell. They were blessed with four children. James and Beverly were married for 54 years. Beverly spent more than 40 years as a nurse at York General Hospital, working part-time while the children were small. After they were grown, she worked full time in her beloved profession of nursing. There was a “Beverly Broadwell Memorial Dessert Case” named in her honor in the YGH cafeteria. For nine years she was the Director of Surgery at YGH and retired from nursing in 2001. After retirement, she spent many years caring for her husband until his death in 2011. Beverly had a big heart for children, especially young children, and she became a Foster Grandparent at York Head Start, retiring again (finally) in August 2019 at the age of 83. Beverly enjoyed camping with her family, playing cards, bowling and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. When her children were young, she taught Sunday School, Bible School and was a den mother for a cub scout group. She was baptized and married in the First Christian Church of York where she also served as an elder in later years. Beverly touched thousands of lives in York during her lifetime. She will be missed beyond measure by family and friends.
Beverly is survived by her children, Rhonda (John) Bills of Lincoln, Nancy Martenson of Kearney and friend Larry Lampshire and Grant (Dee) Broadwell of Thatcher, Ariz. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jennifer (Derek) Klute of Hampton; Lesley (Chance) Bergen of Beatrice; Brittney Blum of Lincoln; Tyler and Jacob Martenson of Kearney; Katelyn Martenson of Omaha and Terrance Broadwell of Cross Lanes, W. Va.; six great-grandchildren, Evan Pankoke, Atleigh and Wyatt Klute, Cash, Chapel and Collier Bergen; sister, Bonnie Wilson of Bradshaw; sister-in-law, Maxine Broadwell of Mesa, Ariz.; brothers-in-law, Roger Broadwell of Mesa, Ariz. and Gary Sloan of York and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her son, David Scott; her son-in-law, Jerry Martenson and granddaughter, Haley Martenson and great-grandson, Carter Klute; her parents; younger brother, Richard Donaho and younger sister, Maureen Sloan.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the First Christian Church in York with the Reverends J. Epp and Penny Schulz officiating. Inurnment will be in York’s Greenwood Cemetery following memorial services along with committal services with military honors for James Vose. Beverly’s service will also be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page.
Due to the COVID 19 situation, Beverly’s memorial service will be limited to relatives and very close friends. Masks will be required, per church guidelines. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating. Visitation and signing Beverly’s book will be held on Wednesday from 1 – 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Cremation, no viewing. Memorials may be directed to York General Hospital Foundation or to the charity of your choice with an emphasis on children.
Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
