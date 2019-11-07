Beverly J. Smith, age 83 of York, NE died, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at York.
Full obituary to follow.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, York. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials may be directed to the church or to the family for later designation. Visitation will be held on Friday from 8am-9pm, with family greeting friends that evening from 6-8pm at the mortuary. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.