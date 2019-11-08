Beverly Jean (Green) Smith, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in York at the age of 83.
She was born to Ernest and Janice (Evans) Green on February 19, 1936 on a farm near McCool Junction. She attended country school and graduated from McCool Junction Public School in 1953. On June 3, 1956, Beverly married C. Jerome Smith. To this union two sons were born, Glen Troy and Douglas Jerome.
When Bev lived on the farm, she helped with livestock and worked in the field alongside her husband. She loved growing a big garden full of vegetables and lots of beautiful flowers. She also loved to cook and bake, making sure nobody went home hungry. She worked at several places in York including: King’s Court, May’s Gift’s & Flowers, Chances R, Bein’s Gifts, and The Garden Gate. She loved visiting with her customers, considering them her friends. Later, she worked as a para at the McCool Junction Public School where everyone called her “Grandma Bev.”
Bev was baptized, confirmed, and married at the First Lutheran Church of McCool, where she was involved for many years. She was currently a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of York. Organizations she was involved with were: The Cherry Lot Extension Club, McCool Auxiliary, McCool School Board, York County Extension Board, Up-N-Atom Extension Club, McCool Community Club, and Red Hat Club to name a few.
Spending time with family and friends meant so much to her. Her grandchildren held a very special place in her heart and attending their activities was her top priority. She was always there to cheer them on.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband; son, Glen; her parents; sister, Janice McGuire; and sister-in-law, Pearl Green.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Kelly Smith of York; grandsons Tyler (Shannon) Smith of Lincoln and Kyle (Mallory) Smith of McCool; granddaughter Aftan (Mark) Schlechte of York; and great-grandsons, Kaiden Smith and Barret Schlechte. She is also survived by her brother Duane Green and brother-in-law Max (Norma) Smith of McCool, special family Darrell and Donna Bailey and family of McCool and Ralph and Lola Young and family of Lincoln, nieces, nephews, and lots of special friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, York. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials may be directed to the church or to the family for later designation. Visitation will be held on Friday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., with family greeting friends that evening from 6-8 p.m., at the mortuary. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
