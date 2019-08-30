Billy F. Covert

Billy F. Covert, 77, of Gresham, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

He was born on Dec. 27, 1941.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Zabka-Purdue Funeral Home in Seward with Pastor Jon Dunbar officiating. Interment will take place at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham with military honors by the Utica American Legion Post #49 and the United States Navy. Visitation will be held from 1 – 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 with family receiving friends from 6 – 8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association, Wounded Warrior Project or the Covert family for future designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Condolences may be left at www.zabkafuneralhome.

