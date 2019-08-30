Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR SOUTHERN YORK...SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON AND NORTH CENTRAL FILLMORE COUNTIES... LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND TRAINED SPOTTERS CONTINUED TO REPORT MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE WEST FORK BIG BLUE RIVER THROUGH FAR SOUTHEAST HAMILTON, FAR NORTH CENTRAL FILLMORE AND SOUTHERN YORK COUNTIES. IN HAMILTON COUNTY, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT WATER LEVELS CONTINUED TO DROP NOTICEABLY FROM STOCKHAM WESTWARD, BUT MINOR FLOODING LIKELY CONTINUED EAST OF THERE INTO YORK COUNTY, WHICH WAS ALSO CONFIRMED BY A TRAINED SPOTTER AT MCCOOL JUNCTION. IT IS POSSIBLE THAT THIS WARNING WILL NEED EXTENDED BEYOND FRIDAY AFTERNOON, ESPECIALLY FOR THE YORK COUNTY PORTION. THIS DECISION WILL BE DEFERRED TO A LATER TIME BASED ON THE LATEST AVAILABLE REPORTS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LOCATIONS ALONG THE WEST FORK BIG BLUE RIVER DOWNSTREAM OF STOCKHAM AND THROUGH THE LUSHTON AND MCCOOL JUNCTION AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&