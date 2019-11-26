Brenda I. Deffenbaugh, 68, of Polk died Friday, Nov.22, 2019 at her home.
Graveside memorial services will be Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Andrews Cemetery in Friend. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home of Polk, is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Brenda was born on May 16, 1951 to Paul and Merna (Hager) Combs in Friend. She grew up in Friend and graduated high school there. She worked at various jobs living in Friend, York, and Polk. She purchased the Sportsman’s Bar in Polk in 1989 and has owned it ever since. Due to health reasons, she stepped away from the bar in February of 2019.
Brenda enjoyed playing pitch. She loved her dogs, Sandy and Parker. Her greatest joys were spending time with her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Brenda was a very unselfish person and always put others ahead of herself. She was known as “Mom” to many.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri Jo Manning of Polk; mother, Merna Combs of Palmetto, Fla.; sister, Rhonda Combs of Polk; John and Judy Combs of Omaha and Jeff and Pat Combs of Friend; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Combs.
