Burdette ‘B.A.” Arlyn Flodman, age 86 of Stromsburg, passed away March 12, 2020 at Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Hospital in Osceola.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Stromsburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Dan Spearow officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dubas Funeral Home in Stromsburg. Interment will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery with Military Rites.
Burdette was born May 25, 1933 in rural Stromsburg to Curtis Ernest and Amelia Joe (Shostrom) Flodman. He attended country school north of Polk and graduated from Polk High School in 1951 and attended Nebraska Christian College in Central City. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955.
He was united in marriage to Phyllis Marie Best on Dec. 20, 1953. To this union four children were born. After returning from the army he began farming with his father eight miles north of Polk. B.A. farmed for 21 years before moving to Stromsburg in 1975.
He served on the Stromsburg Board of Adjustments for 35 years, he was chairman of the board of County Commissioners for 10 of the 16 years he served (from 1969 to 1976 and 1985 to 1992). He was a member of several organizations including: Pioneer Mental Health Board of Seward for nine years, Region V Mental Health Board for 11 years, Region V Mental Retardation Board for nine years, Region 8 and 9 Crime Commission for six years, past president of Central Nebr. County Officials Organization; director on NACO board for five years, NACO Legislative Committee for four years, Southeast Nebr. Health Systems Agency Board for two years, office holder of Central District of County Officials for two years, Rural Fire Board of Polk for four years, Airport Authority of Stromsburg for six years, EMT for 10 years, United Methodist Church member, United Methodist Church finance committee member for four years, Life member of the American Legion of Polk, Life member of VFW, and Masonic Lodge 126 of Stromsburg.
He enjoyed being a pilot, remote airplanes, woodworking, and he loved going to auctions, he could fix anything.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis of Stromsburg; children: Randy (Michelle) Flodman of Hickman, Becky (Mark) DeBoer of Cozad, Sheila (Dwayne) Nelson of York, daughter-in-law Cindy Flodman of Grand Island; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas N. Flodman; parents, Curtis and Amelia Flodman; brother and sister-in-law, Wayland and Arlene Flodman.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
