Carl D. Rhode, 102, passed away on Dec. 8, 2019 in Lincoln.
Carl was born on Aug. 4, 1917 to Henry and Mary (Parpart) Rhode in Hampton. Carl enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during WWII from Dec. 30, 1941 to Oct. 30, 1945.
On March 11, 1944, Carl was united in marriage to Wanita Dethloff in Albany, Ore.
He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Reynolds of Altamonte Springs, Fla. and Carol Knisley of Utica; nine grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Rhode; wife, Wanita Rhode; son, Jaeris Rhode; five grandchildren; brother, Ronald Rhode; sisters, Esther Rhode, Norma Knight and Cora Klone.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward with Pastor David Rempfer officiating. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 2-8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Family will greet friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Memorial may be made in care of the Rhode family.
