Carol Rae Van Nostrand, 95, of Lincoln, passed away on January 25, 2020.
She was born on March 31, 1924 in Polk, Nebraska to Bert and Lydia (Fillman) Cummings, and graduated from Benedict High School.
In 1945, she married Maurice (Maurie) A. Van Nostrand, also of Benedict, at First Presbyterian Church in York, Nebraska. During her life, Carol worked for many years as a bookkeeper, first for the Van Nostrand Grain Company in Avoca, Iowa and then for 14 years for the Waldinger Corporation in Des Moines. During one of the legislative sessions when Maurie was serving in the Iowa House of Representatives, Carol also served as the interim editorial page editor for the Council Bluffs Nonpareil. A constant in Carol’s life was her love of music - from dancing with Maurie at Nebraska, Iowa and California ballrooms to gathering around a piano singing with her brothers to sitting in her apartment listening to Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. Until the end, music was ever present.
Carol and Maurie had three sons, Greg (Virginia) of McHenry, Illinois, Kevin (Connie) of Lincoln, Nebraska, and James (Elizabeth) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At the time of her death, Carol had seven grandchildren, Kelli Brenneman (Duane), Kari Daly (Bernard), Lindsay Sharma (Amit), Lauren Triplett (Jeff), Justin Van Nostrand (Briana), Mason Van Nostrand (Brittany), and Chris Van Nostrand; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Maurice, in 1991; her brothers Ralph, Lowell, and James; her parents, Bert and Lydia; and a great-granddaughter, Maggie Rose (Rogerson).
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Metz Chapel in York, Nebraska. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York.
Memorials may be directed to the Maurice Van Nostrand Memorial Scholarship Fund at the York Community Foundation.
Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
