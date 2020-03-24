Carolyn Marie Splain, age 74 of Thayer, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Thayer.
She was born Nov. 9, 1945 at Muscogee, Okla. to Charles and Mildred (Dunn) Russo. Carolyn was formerly a bartender in Colorado Springs where she met the love of her life Paul Splain. They were married Nov. 27, 1996 in Colorado Springs. Carolyn loved cooking for her family, enjoyed camping, and being around her animals, but most of all she loved being with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Paul of Thayer; her children include: Michael Van Daam of Colorado Springs, Colo., Kelly Van Daam, Brandi Bobbitt and her spouse Terri Pirkle all of York. Her grandchildren include: Kayla Van Daam and her spouse Joseph Cornett, Bobby Jacques and his spouse Sharise Stokes and Molli Bobbitt all of York, five great-grandchildren and her brother, Tony Russo of Colorado Springs, Colo. along with many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Carolyn has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be sent to York Adopt-A-Pet. Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
