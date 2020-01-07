Charles L. Kaliff, age 91 of York, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at York.
He was born Jan. 21, 1928 at York to John Frank and Ruth (Underwood) Kaliff. Charles attended grade school at District 23 and graduated from McCool High School in 1945. He was a member of the Nebraska National Guard for 6 years. On June 8, 1952, Charles was united in marriage to Janet A. Doan at Gresham. Charles and Janet lived on their farm in York County since they purchased it in 1954.
Charles was a farmer his entire life and always wanted to improve things before he left them. He especially enjoyed moving dirt. He was a former member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in McCool Junction and a current member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York. Charles was proud of his family and the legacy he has left behind.
He is survived by his children: Ginger (Steve) Mills of Greenwood, Susan J. (James) Gardner of Estes Park, Colo., John (ReNee) Kaliff of Giltner, Kim (Danielle) Kaliff of York, Mark (Valerie) Kaliff of York and Lori Melissa (Mike) Briggs of Seward; grandchildren: Chelsea (Jon) Isaacson of Loomis, Tessa (Thomas) McCarty of Roca, Chase (Dr. Mandalyn) Mills of Byron Center, Mich., Brandon (Michelle) Gardner of Denver, Colo., Heidi (Josh) Johnson of Seward, Austin (Danielle) Kaliff of York, Jamison (Samantha) Kaliff of McCool Jct., Morgan (Brian) Gleason of York, Linden Kaliff of York, Logan Kaliff of York, Lauren Kaliff of York, Holden (Brittany) Kaliff of York, Katie (Jason) Jagels of Davenport, Sarah Kelle of Seward and Avery Briggs of Seward; and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jim (Donna) Kaliff of York; sister-in-law, Carol Brozovsky of McCool Junction and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 51 years, Janet; sister, Barbara (Ray) Neville; sister and brother-in-law, Mabel and George Gulbrandson and brother-in-law, Clayton Norquest.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York with the Reverends Megan Clausen and Annette Minderman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held from 1 – 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday with family greeting friends Wednesday evening at the mortuary from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the York Community Foundation or to the York County Agricultural Society.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
