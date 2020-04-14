Cheryl Kay (Abresch) Jack, 69 of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away April 6, 2020, in Omaha.
Cheryl was born May 1, 1950, in Seward to Otto and Ruth (Bek) Abresch. Cheryl was raised in Gresham where she graduated from high school and then graduated from Kearney State College in Kearney. It was there that she met Patrick Joseph Jack. The couple were married May 16,1972, at St. Paul Lutheran in Gresham. To this union two daughters were born.
Cheryl enjoyed raising her daughters and was employed with Dr. Louis Sempek as an office manager in Bellevue and Papillion. Cheryl was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Her greatest love was her granddaughter, Kiran. Cheryl was a kind and caring person who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Preceding Cheryl in passing was her father, Otto; husband, Pat; in-laws, Dale Jack and Alice France and sister-in-law, Cindy Kuklis. Survivors include daughters, Heather Jack and fiancé Scott Solis of Brea, Calif., Amanda Alwy (Joseph Buttweiler) and granddaughter Kiran Alwy of Minneapolis, Minn.; mother, Ruth Abresch of Gresham; siblings, Diana (James) Langer of Osceola; Marvin (Sheila) Abresch, Phylis Abresch all of Lincoln; several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends.
Celebration of Life Services are planned at a later date due to the Federal and State requirements of the COVID-19 Health Emergency Pandemic.
