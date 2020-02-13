Christopher D. Callan, 48, of Axtell, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at his home in Axtell.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at the Indianola Cemetery following services. There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Chris’ wish to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Chris was born on Sept. 29, 1971 in Cambridge to Roger G. and Mary E. (Linnemeyer) Callan. He attended school at Republican Valley where he graduated with the class of 1989. He continued his education at Chadron State College where he earned a Masters of Business degree. He worked for Union Bank in Lincoln for almost 20 years, during which time he obtained his Masters of Leadership. He later earned his teaching certificate.
In 2015, Chris accepted a teaching position with Axtell Public Schools, where he taught 7-12 grade business and coached boy’s basketball. He had a profound love for genealogy and doing family research. He also enjoyed several years of mentoring youth through the Big Brothers program. Chris was passionate about photography and helping coach any type of sporting event. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Although he was never a father, he raised many children and touched countless hearts.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Mary (Doug) Thorson of Indianola; father, Roger (Shirley) Callan of Cozad; brother, Russell (Karla) Callan of Ord; niece, Riley (Taylor) Smith; nephew, Ryan (Kacia) Callan; great-nieces, Natalie Smith and Jordyn Callan and great-nephew, Trace Smith, all of Ord; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and one sister, Marcia Elizabeth Callan.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
