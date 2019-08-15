Cynthia Kay Cradick, 61, passed away Monday, Aug.12, 2019, at her home in York.
Born Aug. 5, 1958 to Wesley and Velma (Hoover) Miltner. She is survived by her husband, Tom; sons, Tim (Rachel) Cradick, Justin Cradick; daughter, Tammy (Mike) Snyder; brother, Terry Miltner; sisters, Pat (Darrel) Lewis, Sharon (Ivan) Walsh. Cindy had six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of cards, memorials may be sent to 1901 Road 12 York, NE 68467.Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.