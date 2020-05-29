Dale D. Stahr, 76, of Waco, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.
He was born May 9, 1944.
Visitation will be held from 1-8:30 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The number of people in the funeral home, at one time, will be limited to 10 people.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 30, at his son’s (Laine Stahr) home at 8525 N. Alda Avenue, Juniata, NE 68995.
A graveside service and inurnment will be held at St. John’s Church Cemetery, Waco, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Dale Stahr family for future designations.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward and Dwight.
Condolences may be sent to www.zabkafuneralhome.com.
