Dale Keith Moore, age 84, of rural Benedict, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 in Lincoln. Full obituary to follow.
Funeral services are scheduled for 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Interment to follow at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Gresham. Visitation will be held from 1 – 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, with the family greeting friends between 6 - 8 p.m. that same evening at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the York County Ag Society.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
