Danelle Marie Lee, 41, of Benedict, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at St. Elizabeth’s Regional Medical Center in Lincoln.
Danelle was born March 14, 1978 in Lakewood, Calif., to Daniel and Susan (Long) Rosales.
Danelle was a manager in training at Petro in York. She enjoyed horses, spending time with her family, and especially time spent with her son, including special memories of fishing and shooting.
Danelle is survived by her parents, Daniel Rosales of Washington, and Susan and Jeffrey Downey of Benedict; son, Dakoda Scoggins of Benedict; husband, Casey Conley; sister, Rochelle (Derrick) Wilburn and their children, Emily, Warrick, and Roslynn; brother, Richard Rosales; step-mother, Tammie (Larry) Swanson; grandmother, Margie Heath; cousin, Jerry Welborn; the Long family; and her dogs, Herman and Sweets.
Danelle is preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Mae Long, and her grandfather, Gary Heath.
A celebration of Danelle’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2-4 p.m., at the Benedict Community Center, 206 Sherman Street. Please dress casual.
