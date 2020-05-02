Daniel Lee Reese, age 70 of York, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Osceola.
He was born Aug. 24, 1949 at Omaha to Hugh Howard Reese and Virginia (Billingsley) Reese. On Nov. 12, 2017 he was married to Crystal Moul at Lincoln. Dan enjoyed jazz music, going to movies, playing tennis, Husker football and keeping busy around his home. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal of York; sons, Dan (Fatima) Reese of Maryland, Dan Jr. Reese and Dan III Reese both of Omaha and Joshua Reese of York. His daughters include, Dannette and Renee both of Omaha. Step-daughters, Darian Nisly and Erica Moul both of York. Several grandchildren.Also surviving is a brother, Michael (Cheri) Reese of Omaha and a sister Lydia of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jim and Al.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Tony Dawson officiating. Burial will be in York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Due to the COVID 19 situation, Daniel’s funeral service will be limited to close relatives and friends. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating. Daniel’s service will also be webcast live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page. Visitation will be from 1 – 8 p.m. on Monday. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
