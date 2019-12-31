Daniel Waldron

Daniel Waldron

Daniel Louis Waldron, 86, of Geneva, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Geneva. He was born on June 29, 1933 to Frank and Helen (Binger) Waldron in York.

Survivors include sons, Dale and Nancy Waldron of Exeter, Dave and Carla Waldron of Tucscon, Ariz., Danny and Becki Waldron of Omaha and Dean and Karrie Waldron of Geneva; sister, Karen Hannum of San Antonio, Texas; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva with Fr. Harlan Waskowiak officiating. Graveside services will take place at the Geneva Public Cemetery in Geneva. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1 – 5 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. A Rosary Service will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva. Memorials may be directed to the Fillmore County Hospital Foundation – Hope Cancer Rehab Program. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Daniel Waldron, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
1:00PM-5:00PM
Farmer & Son Funeral Home
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE 68361
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Visitation begins.
Jan 3
Funeral Mass
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
831 E Street
Geneva, NE 68361
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Funeral Mass begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.