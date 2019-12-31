Daniel Louis Waldron, 86, of Geneva, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Geneva. He was born on June 29, 1933 to Frank and Helen (Binger) Waldron in York.
Survivors include sons, Dale and Nancy Waldron of Exeter, Dave and Carla Waldron of Tucscon, Ariz., Danny and Becki Waldron of Omaha and Dean and Karrie Waldron of Geneva; sister, Karen Hannum of San Antonio, Texas; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva with Fr. Harlan Waskowiak officiating. Graveside services will take place at the Geneva Public Cemetery in Geneva. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1 – 5 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. A Rosary Service will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva. Memorials may be directed to the Fillmore County Hospital Foundation – Hope Cancer Rehab Program. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
