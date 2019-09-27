Darrell Pohlmeier, age 50, of Aurora, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Mary Lanning Medical Center in Hastings after a courageous battle with cancer.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora. Rev. Sarah Ruch will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Darrell Lee Pohlmeier, the son of Donovan and Delores (Svoboda) Pohlmeier, was born in Hastings on Feb. 20, 1969 and passed away in Hastings on Sept. 26, 2019, at the age of 50.
Darrell graduated from Lawrence High School in 1987. He was a good athlete and a member of the 1986 8-Man Football State Championship team from Lawrence High School. Darrell graduated from U.N.L in 1991. After graduation, Darrell went to work at Cornerstone Bank in York. He worked there for 27 years, most recently held the position of Vice President – Credit Review Manager.
Darrell was married to Lindsey Heiden on April 6, 2001 at York. To this union they had two children, Ryken and Jorja.
Darrell loved the Huskers and the family loved Disney World, where they were able to go on three separate occasions.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Charlotte Pohlmeier and Wallace and Julia Svoboda.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lindsey; two children, Ryken and Jorja all of Aurora; his parents, Don and Dee Pohlmeier of Lawrence; two brothers, Kevin Pohlmeier of Lawrence and Gary Pohlmeier of Lincoln; sister, Marie (Bob) Clemens of Omaha; nephews and niece, Gage, Griffin, Natalie and Grant; mother-in-law, Kathryn George of Hampton, and many other relatives, friends and coworkers.
