Darryl L. Cramer (Bud), 84, passed away on September 6, 2019.
He was born in Polk to Clifford and Iva Cramer on Sept. 28, 1934.
As a young man he worked with his father at his fueling station, Cramer Oil, in Polk until he enlisted in the US Navy in June 1952. He proudly served until September 1955 during the Korean War and was stationed throughout California, in Guam and aboard the USS Earnest G. Small.
Following his honorable discharge he returned to Nebraska where he married Ann Cramer (McBride) on April 14, 1956 and had three children. He raised his family in Illinois, New York and Nebraska while he provided for them as a truck driver. In the early 80s, the family settled in Colorado where he worked as a mechanic for Frito Lay until his retirement in 1994. Darryl and Ann enjoyed their days of retirement in sunny Mesa, Ariz., until returning to Colorado to be with their family in 2018.
Darryl enjoyed woodworking, cooking, genealogy and most of all spending time with his family. He would revel in time socializing and telling stories of his days in the Navy or on the road driving truck and would dote on his kids, grandkids and great grandkids to anyone that would listen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis Cramer, sister Phyllis Munn, sister Shirley Krabiel, a son Kim as an infant, and grandson Kurtis as an infant.
His memory will be cherished by his wife of 63 years, Ann; daughter Patty Kenworthy and her husband, Jim of Aurora, Colo.; son Randy Cramer and his wife Debbie, of Aurora, Colo.; four grandchildren, Amber (Aaron) Sisk, Jacob Kenworthy, Mallori (Stephen) Atkinson and Angel Logan; and seven great-grandchildren, Kaylah Sisk, Marissa Sisk, Christina Sisk, Braelyn Sisk, Declan Atkinson, Phoebe Logan and Calum Logan.
No funeral arrangements at this time.
