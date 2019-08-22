David C. Drake, age 69, of Thayer, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at UNMC Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.
He was born April 27, 1950 to Eugene “Gene” and Vivian (Broton) Drake at Devils Lake, N.D. He attended and graduated High School at Lakota, N.D. (Go Raiders!) Dave, while on a basketball scholarship, attended and graduated from NDSU in Bottineau, N.D. with a degree in Forestry.
On Jan. 20, 1971, Dave was drafted into the Unites States Army and proudly served as a Company Clerk during the Vietnam War era, until his honorable discharge on Jan. 19, 1973. Dave then obtained his Bachelors of Science degree in Animal Science in February 1976 from NDSU in Fargo, N.D. (Go Bison!). Following graduation, he managed a meat company.
In 1977 Dave began his elevator repair career spanning 42 years and for the last 14 years he owned his own company, Drake Inc. On April 1, 1971 he was married to Jamzella Kovarik in Lakota, N.D. They later divorced. On Dec. 29, 1979, Dave was united in marriage to Barbara Pherson in Fargo, N.D.
Dave enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, horses, and hobby farming. In his youth he spent many days afield with his father and grandfather in the sloughs of N.D. in pursuit of ducks, geese, jackrabbits, and gophers for bounty. In 1985, on Lincoln Creek he got his infamous “Big Buck” (that is in every family picture). He traveled to Wyoming for a horse back wilderness elk hunt in 2016. Then on a South African safari hunt in 2017.
His favorite fishing holes were Devils Lake, canals in Nebraska and Lake Erie for large walleyes. He also enjoyed meat processing, sausage making, reading, playing cards such as 7-point pitch, attending trade shows to promote business with his tribe of road warriors, and gathering with friends and family. Throughout life, Dave never met a stranger. Although he was a transplant to Nebraska for the mild winters Dave became a Husker fan “Go Huskers!”
Dave was a Charter member in 1981 of the York Eagles 3990. He held many offices, sponsored meals, and supported numerous fundraising efforts. Also, he was a member of the Elks Lodge #1024 and an American Legion member.
Dave was involved in many State and National organizations relating to the Grain and Feed industry with GEAPS being the largest.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Drake of Waco; daughters, Christine (Ronald) VanAusdal of Cheney, Wash. and Bobbie (Brian) Kommes of Howard, S.D.; sons, Derek Drake of Lincoln and Dustin (Staci) Drake of Waco. VanAusdal grandchildren: Hunter, Richard, Christopher, Jordan, Sara, Emelie and Kommes; grandchildren: Cody, Kayla, and Katie, and his dog Smoky. He is also survived by his sisters, Maribeth (Scott) Bradley of Devils Lake, N.D. and Dawn Drake of Grand Forks, N.D.; sister-in-law, Holly Pherson of West Fargo, N.D.; several nephews and one favorite niece Megan Estenson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James “Chip” Drake; parents-in-law and brother-in-law, Leon Pherson; favorite horse, Drifter and hunting dogs, Major, Cat, Pepper and Bo.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Gresham with the Reverend Lee Seetin officiating. Inurnment with full military honors will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Thayer with a light lunch to follow at the Gresham Community Building.
It was Dave’s wish to be cremated, and there will be no viewing. In following Dave’s wishes however, the family will greet friends and family Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Dave’s Man Cave at their home. The family asks to please BYOB along with your favorite stories about Dave. Camo and Hunter Orange welcome.
Memorials may be directed to UNMC Buffet Cancer Center, Hope Lodge of Omaha, York 3990 Eagle’s Scholarship Fund, or please make a blood or platelet donation in memory of Dave.
Condolences may be emailed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.