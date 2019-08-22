Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN YORK COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 500 PM CDT FRIDAY. * AT 442 PM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLOODING ALONG THE WEST FORK OF THE BIG BLUE RIVER. FLOODING IS EXPECTED ALONG THE WEST FORK OF THE BIG BLUE RIVER THROUGH FRIDAY FROM NEAR STOCKHAM THROUGH AT LEAST MCCOOL JUNCTION AND INTO EASTERN YORK COUNTY. AS OF 445 PM CDT THURSDAY...THE HIGHEST WATER WAS LIKELY BETWEEN LUSHTON AND MCCOOL JUNCTION WITH FALLING RIVER LEVELS ACROSS HAMILTON COUNTY AND RISING RIVER LEVELS IN THE MCCOOL JUNCTION AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&