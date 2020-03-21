David Fielder Lynn, 65, of York, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
David was born on July 31, 19 in Harrisburg, Ark. to Richardson F. and Lavanda Mae Lynn, the third of four children. After his mother’s death when David was eighteen months old, his father married a widow with three children and the blended family of nine moved from Lepanto, Ark. to Batesville, Ark. and in 1959, to Kansas City, Mo. David graduated from Ruskin High School in 1972 and that fall became a freshman at York College. While at York College, David met his soon-to-be wife, Judy Layton. After graduating in 1974, they were married in East Hill Park by his grandfather, L.H. Fielder, a long-time Church of Christ evangelist and minister.
David and Judy moved to Lincoln, where David joined the police force and, later, formed a waterbed furniture business, while completing his undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska. They later moved to Nashville, Tenn. where David opened another waterbed furniture business and began working for Central Parking Systems, and where their first son, Travis, was born. The new family moved to Kansas City where David continued to work for the parking company and son Joseph was born.
In 1982, David moved back to York, joining the York Police Department, earning his C.P.A. and working as a business manager for York College. He was later named Vice President of Finance and served briefly as interim President. By 1991, three more sons were born: Zachary, Sterling, and Benjamin. David was elected as a York County Commissioner in the mid-1980s, where he served one term. He opened an insurance office and qualified to sell securities. In conjunction with a local C.P.A. firm, he began a government consulting business, assisting state and local government agencies in Nebraska and other midwestern states in obtaining federal funds for disaster relief and other programs. That business was acquired by Maximus which transferred him to Carmel, Ind., in 1996. While there, David left Maximus and started Sequoia Consulting Group, Inc. In 2003, the family returned to York, while David continued to commute to Indiana to oversee the business. He purchased and operated several agricultural businesses in Nebraska over the years.
David served as an elder of the East Hill Church of Christ and as an officer and board member of the Quito School of Biblical Studies Foundation, supporting the school in Quito, Ecuador. He served for fifteen years on the York College Board of Trustees as Treasurer and Chairman of the Finance Committee and Chair of the Board in 2018. He was named York College Alumnus of the Year in 2012.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Joe. In addition to Judy, his wife of forty-five years, he is survived by his sons, Travis, Zak, Sterling and Ben; daughters-in-law, Ali (Travis) and Emilie (Joe) and grandchildren, Adele, Dagny and Cornell (Travis) and Walter (Joe). He is also survived by his sister, Annette Dalton; his brothers, Richard and Dennis and step-siblings, Bill Warren and Glenda Scott.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. David has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to York College or to Hands of Compassion in Rochester, Minnesota. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www,metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
