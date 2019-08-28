David Sanford Rucker, 71, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019 in Sacramento, Calif. after battling several years with Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia.
David was born on March 3, 1948 to Omer Lloyd and Melva Claudene (Pahl) Rucker in Maywood. He graduated from high school in 1966 from Gresham High School.
David served in the United States Air Force for 23 years from May 1967 to February 1990. He served in the Vietnam War as an aircraft mechanic. David was an airplane fueler for 20 years at Eppley Airfield in Omaha and Sacramento International Airport in Sacramento, Calif. He retired in March of 2010.
On March 3, 2010, David was united in marriage to June Paige Munroe in Sacramento, Calif. In his free time he enjoyed reading war books, spotting airplanes, watching westerns, golfing, being with family and in the early years he flew small airplanes.
He is survived by his wife, June Rucker of Sacramento, Calif.; daughters, Mary Rucker of Rancho Cordova, Calif., Christina Rucker of Rancho Cordova, Calif.; stepsons, Zach Dodgson of Sacramento, Calif., Cory (Lauren) Dodgson of Colfax, Calif.; four grandchildren, Kyllie (Brad) Jarvis, Cassandra Rucker, Cameron and Alice Dodgson; brothers, Lonnie (Linda) Rucker of Middleburg, Fla., Roger (Theo) Rucker of Utica, Robert (Deb) Rucker of Wood River; sisters, Omelea (Dale) Knuth of Seward, Deanna (Todd) Bailey of Central City and many nieces, nephews and close friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Melva Rucker and first wife, Maxine Rucker.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church in Gresham with Pastor John Nellessen officiating. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 from 2 – 8 p.m. with the Rucker family greeting friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Memorials may be made in care of the Gresham Community Center, any Veteran organization or to the Rucker family. Volzke Funeral Home of Seward is in charge of arrangements.