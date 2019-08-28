Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN YORK COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 500 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * AS OF TUESDAY AFTERNOON, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND TRAINED SPOTTERS CONTINUED TO REPORT MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE REACH OF THE WEST FORK BIG BLUE RIVER THROUGH SOUTHERN HAMILTON, SOUTHERN YORK AND FAR NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTIES. IN HAMILTON COUNTY, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT SOME COUNTY ROADS ALONG THE RIVER ARE BEING IMPACTED, INCLUDING X ROAD. FORTUNATELY, LITTLE TO NO ADDITIONAL RAIN IS EXPECTED UNTIL THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY, WHICH SHOULD ALLOW RIVER LEVELS TO START DROPPING BELOW FLOOD STAGE OVER THE COURSE OF THE NEXT FEW DAYS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LOCATIONS ALONG THE WEST FORK BIG BLUE RIVER NEAR MCCOOL JUNCTION, STOCKHAM AND LUSHTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&