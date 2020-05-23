David Leo Samson, age 82 of York, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 3, 1938 in York to Eugene and Maxine C. (Price) Samson. David was married to Margaret Hatfield in June of 1962 and later divorced. He then married Joyce Brandt in February of 1999.
David was a farmer his entire life. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, gardening, and yardwork. As a child he loved raising animals and roller skating. He had an affinity for coffee and was a great story teller. David was a simple, humble, caring man who loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce of York; children, Daniel Samson of Lincoln, Susan (Mark) Liebig of Bismarck, N.D. and Ron (Karen) Samson of York; grandchildren, Sarah Liebig of Minneapolis, Minn., Hailey Samson and James Samson of York; sisters, Jeanine Heiden and Mary (Rodney) Garhart of York and brother John (Doris) Samson of Cheyenne, Wyo.; sister-in-law, Karren Samson of York; stepchildren, Jay, Jill and Jackie and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; brother-in-law, Bob Heiden and several cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged.
David’s service will also be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1 – 8 p.m. at the mortuary. A Rosary will be held Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at the mortuary, with limited spaced seating, no gathering with family, and masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet or AseraCare Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
