Dean E. Wellman, 77, passed away on Sept. 13, 2019.
He was born on June 3, 1942 in York to Clarence and Delores Wellman. He married Linda Marie Dodson on July 2, 1970. They were married for 46 years until her passing on June 6, 2016.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents and grandparents.
After leaving the Navy he returned to Nebraska and worked for the Lincoln Phone Co. for many years until retiring.
Dean enjoyed hunting and fishing until his health kept him from it.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Red Cloud Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
