Debbie Diane Young, 61, of York, died March 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln.
She was born in Bluewater, N.M. on July 31, 1958 to John and Mary (Roberts) Young. She was a 1978 graduate of York High School. Debbie was very artistic and loved doing crafts and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Debbie is survived by her parents; siblings, Pam Young of York, John (Barb) Young of Mesa Ariz. and Lori (Doug) Kerwood of Utica; nieces and nephews, Allison O’Neill of York, Kate (Troy) Watson of Orchard, Nick Kerwood of York, Dan (Cindy) Kerwood of Alexandria and Ben (AJ) Kerwood of Lincoln; grand-nieces and nephews, Jaidyn O’Neill of York, Preston, Porter, Parker and Paisley Watson of Orchard and Zack, Abbie and Austin Kerwood of Alexandria.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, LeeRoy and Mary Young of Hubbell and Marion and Burnice Roberts of Grants, N.M.
Services will be held on July 11, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in York at 12 noon. A celebration of life will follow at the York Elks Club.
Memorials to the family for later designation.
