Deborah “Debbie” Fay Luebbe, 55, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Alma.
She was born March 27, 1964 to Alfred and Josephine Culbertson in Lamar, Colo.
Debbie was the youngest of three children born to Al and Jo. Her older siblings, Chester and Stephanie, often fondly describe her as an “ornery and wild red-headed child.” Later in life, Debbie was blessed with a third sibling, Monique Culbertson, through adoption. Debbie attended elementary school through high school in Lamar, Colo. Although a family tragedy prevented her from finishing high school, Debbie persevered and eventually obtained her High School Diploma. Debbie was described by her friends and family as “naturally talented, vivacious, beautiful, intelligent and full of love.” And so, it was only fitting that Debbie began a career in the radio industry, as a DJ, shortly after high school and continued this for several years. During this same time, Debbie also modeled due to her natural beauty and charismatic smile.
Debbie was united in marriage to Olan McCarty in 1984 and was blessed with her first child, a son, Brandon Scott McCarty, in November of that same year. Two years later, Debbie and Olan were blessed with a daughter, who they named Ayla Fay.
Debbie would often listen to old recordings of her late-night shows with her children and each night she would wish them a goodnight while she was on the air. Debbie was most proud of her children, often boasting of their accomplishments in life. Debbie was truly a unique and wonderful mother who taught her children to laugh freely and love with open hearts.
In February of 1997, Debbie was united in marriage to Dennis Luebbe and remained married to him until his death. During their marriage, the two managed Dennis’ dry wall business and Debbie would often comment that she never thought that she would find herself doing drywall. The two also farmed and Debbie stated often that she “fell in love with the farm” during her time on it.
In 2010, Debbie met the love of her life, fiancé Lonnie Wiemer, and spent the remainder of her years happily doing those things that she loved most: tending to her garden, caring for her beloved dogs, fishing and spending time with her family and friends.
To say that Debbie was a just lovely soul who touched the lives of each person she encountered would be an understatement. Debbie was a light and when she entered a room the room itself lit up. Debbie was unique she had her struggles, as we all do, but she fought bravely and she loved deeply and she will truly be missed.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica with Pastor Jon Dunbar officiating. Interment will take place at the Utica Cemetery in Utica. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 2 – 7 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward (the family will not be present). Memorials may be directed to York Adopt A Pet or donor’s choice. Volzke Funeral Home of Seward is in charge of arrangements.
