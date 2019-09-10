Debra Marie Dishman, 55, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019 in Seward.
She was born on April 12, 1964 to Loyd and Edith (Palmer) Kleen in York. She was baptized at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York. Debra graduated from York High School in 1982. Following high school, she attended Southeast Community College-Lincoln, receiving her Human Service diploma in 1983. On Oct. 8, 1983, Debra was united in marriage to Lonny Dishman in York. Debra worked at Sundermann Nursing Home (now Ridgewood) as a nursing aide. She then worked as a cashier at Dollar General for many years, retiring in 2017 due to health issues. In her free time Debra enjoyed doing crafts and taking care of her many pets.
She is survived by her husband, Lonny Dishman of Seward; mother, Edith Kleen of York; son, Cory Dishman of Geneva; daughter, C.J. Dishman of Seward; brothers, Randy Kleen of Houston, Texas, Mitch (Tina) Kleen of Pasadena, Texas; sister, Amy (Danny) Bailey of Central City; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Debra was preceded in death by her father, Loyd Kleen; grandparents, Henry and Mary Kleen and Clarence and Helen Palmer.
Services are at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at the Volzke Funeral Home in Seward.
