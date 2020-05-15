DeMar Burns, age 84, of Aurora, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at York General Dialysis.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19 and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
DeMar Shaland Burns, the son of Orville Joshua and Hildur Lenea (Shalander) Burns, was born in Omaha on Aug. 11, 1935.
He grew up and attended school in Wausa. DeMar graduated from Wausa High School in 1953. He worked at the Wausa Hatchery before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 7, 1954. He served during the Vietnam Era and went on to have a 20-year career in the Air Force, being honorably discharged on Jan. 31, 1974.
DeMar was married to Carol Ione Van Horn on Dec. 10, 1954 at Aurora. They had three girls, Ruth, Roma and Rhonda. During his military career they lived in Alaska, Alabama, North Carolina, Arizona and Texas. After his military career DeMar was a flight instructor and Aurora Airport Manager. He then served as Deputy State Fire Marshall retiring in 1999.
DeMar was a member of the Aurora American Legion Post #42, the Safety Council of Nebraska, the York General Hospital Advocacy Board and the Presbyterian U.C.C., where he had served as a council member. DeMar’s hobbies included aviation, electronics, woodworking, playing cards, fishing, and traveling. He loved his family, especially his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol of York; three daughters, Ruth (A.J.) Santiago of Crestview, Fla., Roma (Steve) Rees of Grand Island and Rhonda Burns of Tampa, Fla.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Wylie Schuett of Bloomfield and Vendla Wrick of Norfolk and several nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
