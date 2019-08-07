Dennis J. Neville, age 75 of York, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 in Lincoln.
He was born Feb. 10, 1944 in York to William and Irene (Samson) Neville. Dennis owned and operated Neville Construction in McCool Jct since 1968. He also farmed in the York area and ranched in Burwell and loved the sandhills. On May 31, 1969 he was married to Anita West at Grafton. Dennis served on the Butler Agri-Builder Advisory Council, and on the McCool Jct. COOP Board; he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Club Bolton Post #19, the York Elks Lodge and the Calamus Lake Association. He was very proud of his family, developed many close lifelong friendships, and was so proud to serve his Butler, Lester, and Brock customers. Many younger family members and friends regarded Dennis as a father figure in their lives.
He is survived by his wife. Anita of York; his daughter, Cathy (Scott) Norquest of McCool Jct.; sons, Mark Neville of McCool Jct. and Carl Neville and his significant other Alicia Melo of York. His grandchildren include: Taylor, John, Seth Norquest, Tyler, Trenton, Tanner Neville and Cash Neville. He is also survived by his sister, Sr. Eileen Neville of Yankton, S.D.; his in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Bill, Jack, Gene and Don.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with The Reverend Monsignor James Reinert, Father Ken Borowiak, and Father Eric Clark officiating. Interment with military services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, York. A Rosary service will be said at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday evening at the church. Visitation will be from 12 – 4 p.m., at the mortuary then continue on at the church beginning at 6 p.m. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.