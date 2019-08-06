Dennis J. Neville, age 75 of York, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with The Reverend Monsignor James Reinert, Father Ken Borowiak and Father Eric Clark officiating.A Rosary service will be said at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday evening at the church with interment in St Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 – 4 p.m., at the mortuary then continue on at the church beginning at 6 p.m.
A full obituary will be published at a later time.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements