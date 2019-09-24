Dennis R. Telecky, 82, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2019.
Dennis (aka Denny, aka Poompa) was born June 12, 1937 in Howells to Raynold Telecky and Matilda (LoPour). Upon graduation, Dennis married the love of his life, Karren J. Stuchlik.
Dennis was known for his smile. He touched and impacted many people with his quiet, gentle strength.
Celebrating Denny’s life are his children, Denise Simpson, ReNee (John) Kaliff, Mark (Jill) Telecky and Rochelle (Brian) Senkbeil.
Dennis was a talented athlete at Howells High School and went on to be an active youth coach.
He was an excellent bowler, an avid golfer and a true die-hard Husker fan.
Dennis was active in two Lincoln golf leagues, his neighborhood association, the Executive Club, The York Country Club (past president), Knights of Columbus, St. Peter’s Parish and the meat industry.
Poompa’s pride and joy was his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren: Brandon (Jessica) Reetz, Austin (Danielle) Kaliff, Jamison (Samantha) Kaliff, Morgan (Brian) Gleason, Kiley (Clint) Benson, Korey (Joel) Frandsen, Kole (Kristie) Telecky, Amsley Senkbeil. Poompa was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Jaedon, Maxxen, Anakin, Britton, Bria, Riley, Tori, Rhett, Scout, Sage, Quinn, Miles, Scarlet, Maxwell, Kade and Mazley.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Karren; his two infant sisters; his brother, Marvin and parents, Raynold and Matilda.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Butherus Maser & Love from 5 – 6:30 p.m.
A rosary will follow at 7 pm. Funeral is Thursday, Sept. 26 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive; Lincoln at 10 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com .
