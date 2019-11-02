Diana Lyn (Hoffman) Lewis, age 68, of York, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at York.
She was born to Gilbert and Irene (Schroeder) Hoffman on May 17, 1951, the sixth of their ten children. She became a child of God through Baptism at Zion Lutheran Church, Hampton. The family transferred to Emmanuel in 1961. Diana publicly confessed her faith in 1965 on her Confirmation Day.
She attended Zion Lutheran Parochial School, Hampton for 2 1/2 years and the remainder of her education at York and Bradshaw Public Schools. She considered herself Endlessly Lutheran, Forever a Duke and Always a Bulldog, treasuring friendships from the three schools.
On Nov. 29, 1969 Diana married the ridiculously handsome, hard working Robert Lewis. After the small wedding, they received quite the surprise send-off from her brothers, when they completely covered their 1969 Chevy Nova with peanut butter. Bob was a good sport and continued to be through the years of their marriage with many more happy times. God blessed them first with a son, Benjamin and then with a daughter, Elizabeth. Her children were the joys of her life on earth. Two more blessings from heaven when Ben married Leigh and Beth married Mark. The icing on the cake (and Diana loved cake) came as God blessed and delighted them with seven healthy grandchildren. Reisa Capelli, dear friend, completed the family with rare visits and many phone calls.
Diana was honored to be employed through the years at the offices of York General Hospital, Thrivent Financial, Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School. She also enjoyed her time at Godfather’s Pizza and the School kitchen. For the last 20 years, her greatest enjoyment was being a grandmother to seven. She never stopped smiling after the first one arrived. When she couldn’t be with them she enjoyed a good book, time in the backyard, a little antiquing and time with family and close friends, including the neighborhood surrounding 410 Michigan Avenue since 1977.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Lewis of York; Ben and Leigh Lewis and their children Nathan, Avery, Henry and Finley of Seward, Beth and Mark Johnson and their children Ryan, Olivia and Alex of Lincoln and Reisa Capelli of Providence, R.I.
She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Carol and Gene Kupke of Lusk, Wyo.; seven brothers, Harry Hoffman, Clarence and Carolyn Hoffman all of York, Roger and Lou Hoffman of Bradshaw, John and Barbara Hoffman of Polk, Robert and Vernalene Hoffman of Bradshaw, Matthew and Sandy Hoffman of Wait Park, Minn., David and Lindy Hoffman of Lincoln; Bob’s brother, Darrel and Pat Lewis of Beloit, Kan. and approximately 101 treasured nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and Bob’s parents, Marion and Betty Lewis; sister-in-law, Donna Hoffman and her youngest sister, Sharon Hoffman – she missed her every day.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Burial will be in York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m., Monday with her family greeting friends from 6:30 - 8 p.m., later that evening at the mortuary in York. In lieu of flowers or plants memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or School or to the Pediatric Cancer Action Network. Online condolence may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.