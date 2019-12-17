Don Dinkelman, 77, of Lincoln, passed away in Lincoln on Dec. 12, 2019 among family and friends.
Don was born to Norman and Alta Dinkelman in York on Jan. 16, 1941. He graduated from Thayer High School and completed a program of travel industry training in Kansas City.
He settled in Lincoln and began a long career in the travel industry, including administrative positions at Lincoln Tour and Travel and then AAA Nebraska in Lincoln. He appreciated his work for the many opportunities it provided him to see the world and help others do the same.
Don loved his family and many friends. Those who knew and spent time with him remember countless stories of a man who loved to laugh, play golf, celebrate good times, and support those close to him when in need.
Don married Brenda Liesenfeld in 1961, and together they had three children. He carried endless dedication, love, and pride for Tori, Todd and Tim to the end of his life.
In 1986 he married Susie. Don and Susie shared a life rich with loving companionship, extensive travel, golfing adventures, and many great friendships. He died deeply thankful for a life well lived.
Don is survived by his wife, Susie; daughter, Tori Eubanks (Kurt) of Olathe, Kan.; son, Todd Dinkelman (Michelle Swagler) of Athens, Ga.; son, Tim Dinkelman of Lincoln; sister, Janet Tieken (Bob) of Omaha; grandsons, Conor Eubanks (Cheyenne Davis) of Washington D. C. and Cale Eubanks of Olathe Kan. and mother-in-law, Pat Schrader of Manhattan, Kan. and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at Sheridan Lutheran church at 70th and Old Cheney in Lincoln. Memorials may be directed to the Food Bank of Lincoln or Sheridan Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.