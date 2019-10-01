Don L. Petersen, 83, of Exeter, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at York.
He was born, the son of Ray and Phyllis (Kleinschrodt) Petersen on Feb. 28, 1936, at Friend.
Survivors include his wife, Jayne Petersen, of Exeter; sons, Danny Petersen of Exeter, Jon and Cynthia Petersen of Robins, Iowa, Tommy and Angela Petersen of Cordova; daughter, Kim and John Krolikowski of Albuquerque, N.M.; brother-in-law, Hank Jasinski of Cordova; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-8 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., at the Farmer Funeral Home in Exeter. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, at the Exeter Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Tuma.
Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be directed to the Orphan Grain Train or St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova.
