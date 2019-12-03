Donald George Cotner, 77, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
He was born on May 20, 1942.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amzie and Cora and son, Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Ina; daughter, Kim Sellmeyer (Kerry); five grandchildren, Victoria Masat (Andrew), Kaylee Frey (Calvin), Bladyn Cotner, Kaden and Kenna Sellmeyer; two step-grandchildren, Austin and Shylee Willard; four great-grandchildren, Nathan and Natalie Masat, Alaric and Jensen Frey and sister, Virginia Richardson (Ronald).
Family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (15005 Q. St.) followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Memorials are suggested to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. www.heafeyheafey.com.
