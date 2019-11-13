Donald Earl “Red” Schernikau was born on Aug. 4, 1935, in Friend to Earl and Nora Augusta (Noler) Schernikau and passed away on Nov. 9, 2019, in Seward at the age of 84.
Red grew up on a farm south of Beaver Crossing where he attended country school District #39 through the 8th grade. He then attended and graduated from Beaver Crossing High School with the Class of 1953. Red began working at Burlington Northern Railroad one day after his 18th birthday. He worked as a carman, crane operator and forklift operator for 42 years before retiring in 1997. On June 4, 1955, Red was united in marriage to Peg Gill at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friend and to this union five children, Lori, Mark, Donald Jr., Lisa and Lynn, were born.
The couple made their home in Lincoln for 12 years until they moved back to Beaver Crossing in 1964 to get away from city life. Red was known as the pop guy on Sunday afternoons for the kids who worked at Schernikau Detasseling. He coached baseball in Beaver Crossing for 10 years. Red was awarded the sports Booster of the Year at Centennial High School. He was also awarded the Man of the Year in Beaver Crossing. He served on the Beaver Crossing Volunteer Fire Department. He loved all Husker sporting events and had season tickets to football and baseball. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and especially gardening. Red loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Red was a longtime member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Red was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peg in 2013; four brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Timothy and Marion Gill, Jack Gill, George DeLong and Dick Croissant.
Red is survived by his children and spouses, Lori and Steve Wambold of Beaver Crossing, Mark and Judy Schernikau of Oakland, Don Jr. and Johnna Schernikau of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Lisa McNeel and friend, James McCarville of Lincoln and Lynn and Matthew Leif of York; nine grandchildren: Abby and Gene Wolf, Anna and Adam Scott, Owen and Chelsea Schernikau, Nikaela and Mark Schroeder, Kinsley Schernikau-Speedlin and Alan Speedlin, Mollie McNeel and fiancé, Trevor Sabo, Derek and Rachel Leif, Ellyn and Ryan Hansen and Clare Leif; 11 great-grandchildren: Zach, Sam and Emily Wolf, Jane Scott, Nora and Carter Schernikau, Maggie and Charlie Schroeder, Eva Lopez, Tyler and Grace Leif and Maxx Hansen; sister, Carolyn DeLong; two brothers, Ron and MaryAnn Schernikau, Dave and Becky Schernikau; sisters-in-law, Mary Croissant, Colleen and John Rotter, Frances Gill; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Beaver Crossing with a Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov.18, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Monsignor Robert Tucker and Father Maurice Current con-celebrating Mass. Graveside and Inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Crossing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Schernikau family for future designations.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home Seward & Dwight, Nebraska. Condolences may be left at www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com.
