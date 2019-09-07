Donna Faye Dedlow, age 74, of York, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Lincoln.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1945 in Brighton, Colo. to Henry and LaVergne (Land) Wellman. On Oct. 1, 1967, she was united in marriage to Ron Dedlow in Scottsbluff.
Donna had worked as an administrative assistant for the York County Veteran’s Office until her retirement. She was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York. She enjoyed her card, friendship, and garden clubs, was an avid reader, knitted, crocheted, and loved puzzles and coloring. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and attending their activities. She knew how to make everyone smile even if they were having a bad day. She touched those around her with love, laughter, and happiness.
Donna is survived by her husband, Ron of York; son, Jeff (Missy) Dedlow of Omaha; daughters, Darcy (Scott) Peterson of Montrose, Colo. and Becky Hansen of Omaha; grandchildren, Tyler (Stacey) Dedlow of Riverside, Calif., Hailey Dedlow of Elkhorn, Justin Peterson of Lincoln, Lauren Peterson of Colorado Springs, Colo., Lisa Peterson of Lincoln, Jake Peterson of Montrose, Colo., Julia Hansen and Cade Hansen of Omaha and great-grandson, Apollo Dedlow of Riverside, Calif. She is also survived by her brother Jim Wellman of Gering; sister, Joyce Petersen of Phoenix, Ariz.; mother-in-law, Mabel Dedlow of Gering; sisters-in-law, Pat Wilson of Minatare and Sue Dedlow of Meridian, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Troy Hansen; brother, Veryl Wellman; father-in-law, Jim Dedlow and brother-in-law, Bob Dedlow.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church (14th & Delaware) in York with the Reverend Megan Clausen officiating. Private family inurnment at a later date. Cremation, no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
